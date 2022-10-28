Today is Friday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2022. There are 64 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 28, 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.
Also on this date:
In 1636, the General Court of Massachusetts passed a legislative act establishing Harvard College.
In 1726, the original edition of “Gulliver’s Travels,” a satirical novel by Jonathan Swift, was first published in London.
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
In 1914, medical researcher Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine, was born in New York.
In 1919, Congress enacted the Volstead Act, which provided for enforcement of Prohibition, over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto.
In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt rededicated the Statue of Liberty on its 50th anniversary.
Fun fact
The brown bear is Finland’s national animal.
Fitness factoids
1. A typical pair of athletic shoes will last for approximately 500 miles of walking.
2. Walking is the most popular form of exercise in the U.S.
3. Race walking made its Olympic debut in 1908.
Trending words
“Sepulchre:” noun; (SEP-ul-ker). Definition: A tomb or other place of burial.
Today’s birthdays
Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 95. Actor Joan Plowright is 93. Actor Jane Alexander is 83. Actor Dennis Franz is 78. Actor Telma Hopkins is 74. Caitlyn Jenner is 73. Actor Annie Potts is 70. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 69. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 67. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, is 66. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 65. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 64. Actor Mark Derwin is 62. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 60. Actor Lauren Holly is 59. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 59. Actor Jami Gertz is 57. Actor Chris Bauer is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 56. Actor Julia Roberts is 55. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 54. Actor Jeremy Davies is 53. Singer Ben Harper is 53. Country singer Brad Paisley is 50. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 48. Actor Gwendoline Christie is 44. Actor Charlie Semine is 42. Actor Matt Smith is 40. Actor Finn Wittrock is 38. Actor Troian Bellisario is 37. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 35. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 30. Actor Nolan Gould is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
