Today is Sunday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2022. There are 314 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
Also on this date:
In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.
In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.
In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.
Fun fact
When doing math, different neurons in the brain fire during addition than during subtraction.
Just for laughs
Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”
Because every play has a cast.
Trending words
“Echelon:” noun; (ESH-uh-lahn). Definition: A level in an organization or to a group of individuals at a particular level in an organization.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 85. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 80. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 80. Movie director Mike Leigh is 79. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 74. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 71. Actor John Voldstad is 71. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 68. Actor Anthony Head is 68. Country singer Leland Martin is 65. Actor James Wilby is 64. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 63. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 59. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 59. Actor French Stewart is 58. Model Cindy Crawford is 56. Actor Andrew Shue is 55. Actor Lili Taylor is 55. Actor Andrea Savage is 49. Singer Brian Littrell is 47. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 44. Actor Jay Hernandez is 44. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 44. Country musician Coy Bowles is 43. Actor Michael Zegen is 43. Actor Majandra Delfino is 41. Actor Jocko Sims is 41. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 39. Comedian Trevor Noah is 38. Actor Jake Richardson is 37. Actor Daniella Pineda is 35. Actor Miles Teller is 35. Singer Rihanna is 34. Actor Jack Falahee is 33.
