Today is Tuesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2022. There are 242 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 3, 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
Also on this date:
In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”
In 1947, Japan’s postwar constitution took effect.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1960, the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical “The Fantasticks” began a nearly 42-year run at New York’s Sullivan Street Playhouse.
In 1987, The Miami Herald said its reporters had observed a young woman spending “Friday night and most of Saturday” at a Washington townhouse belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. (The woman was later identified as Donna Rice; the resulting controversy torpedoed Hart’s presidential bid.)
Fun fact
Maggots and leeches are the first living creatures to be approved by the FDA as medical devices.
Riddle me this
The more you take away, the bigger it gets.
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Nefarious:” adjective; (nih-FAIR-ee-us). Definition: Evil or flagrantly wicked or impious.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Frankie Valli is 88. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 79. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 76. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 73. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 72. Singer Christopher Cross is 71. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 63. Country singer Shane Minor is 54. Actor Amy Ryan is 54. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 52. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 51. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 51. Country-rock musician John Neff is 51. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 47. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 47. Actor Christina Hendricks is 47. Actor Dule Hill is 47. Country singer Eric Church is 45. Actor Tanya Wright is 44. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 38. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 35. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 27. Rapper Desiigner is 25.
Riddle answer: Hole.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contaacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.