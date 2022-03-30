Today is Wednesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2022. There are 276 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John W. Hinckley Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
Also on this date:
In 1822, Florida became a United States territory.
In 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Ga., first used ether as an anesthetic during an operation to remove a patient’s neck tumor.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as “Seward’s Folly.”
In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited denying citizens the right to vote and hold office on the basis of race, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Hamilton Fish.
In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York.
In 1945, during World War II, the Soviet Union invaded Austria with the goal of taking Vienna, which it accomplished two weeks later.
In 1959, a narrowly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Bartkus v. Illinois, ruled that a conviction in state court following an acquittal in federal court for the same crime did not constitute double jeopardy.
Fun fact
Only 8% of the world’s population has blue eyes.
That’s punny
Why can’t a leopard hide? He’s always spotted.
Trending words
“Impetus:” noun; (IM-puh-tus). Definition: A force that causes or encourages something to be done or to become more active.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Game show host Peter Marshall is 96. Actor John Astin is 92. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 85. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 77. Actor Justin Deas is 74. Actor Paul Reiser is 66. Rap artist MC Hammer is 60. Singer Tracy Chapman is 58. Actor Ian Ziering is 58. TV personality Piers Morgan is 57. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 56. Actor Donna D’Errico is 54. Singer Celine Dion is 54. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 53. Actor Mark Consuelos is 51. Actor Bahar Soomekh is 47. Actor Jessica Cauffiel is 46. Singer Norah Jones is 43. Actor Fiona Gubelmann is 42. Actor Katy Mixon is 41. Actor Jason Dohring is 40. Country singer Justin Moore is 38. Actor Tessa Ferrer is 36. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 32. Rapper NF is 31.
