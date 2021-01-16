Today is Saturday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2021. There are 349 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 16, 2020, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened in the Senate, with senators standing and swearing an oath of “impartial justice.” Trump again denounced the proceedings as a “hoax,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforced the need to call additional witnesses.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1912, a day before reaching the South Pole, British explorer Robert Scott and his expedition found evidence that Roald Amundsen of Norway and his team had gotten there ahead of them.
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1969, two manned Soviet Soyuz spaceships became the first vehicles to dock in space and transfer personnel.
Fun fact
The average U.S. household has 300,000 things in their home.
They eat what?!
Coda alla vaccinara is a dish made from cow tail stewed for hours in a savory tomato sauce. It can be found in Italy.
Trending words
“Servile:” adjective; (SER-vul). Definition: Of or befitting a menial position; meanly or cravenly submissive: abject.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author William Kennedy is 93. Author-editor Norman Podhoretz is 91. Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 87. Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 86. Singer Barbara Lynn is 79. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 78. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner (The Marvelettes) is 77. Country singer Jim Stafford is 77. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 74. Movie director John Carpenter is 73. Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 62. Singer Sade is 62. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 62. Rock musician Paul Webb (Talk Talk) is 59. Actor David Chokachi is 53. Former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is 52. Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 50. Actor-comedian Jonathan Mangum is 50. Actor Richard T. Jones is 49. Actor Josie Davis is 48. Model Kate Moss is 47. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 41. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 40. Actor Renee Felice Smith is 36. NFL quaterback Joe Flacco is 36. Actor Yvonne Zima is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.