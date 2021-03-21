Today is Sunday, March 21, the 80th day of 2021. There are 285 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 21, 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first “tweet” by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”
Also on this date:
In 1918, during World War I, Germany launched its Spring Offensive on the Western Front, hoping to break through the Allied lines before American reinforcements could arrive. (Although successful at first, the Spring Offensive ultimately failed.)
In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.
In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.
In 1981, Michael Donald, a Black teenager in Mobile, Ala., was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)
Fun fact
Researchers in the new field of study called interruption science have found that it takes an average of 25 minutes to recover your focus after being interrupted by a phone call.
Trending words
“Ogle:” verb. Definition: To glance with amorous invitation or challenge.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 82. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 81. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 80. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 77. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76. Actor Timothy Dalton is 75. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 75. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 71. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 70. R&B singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 70. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 63. Actor Gary Oldman is 63. Actor Kassie Depaiva is 60. Actor Matthew Broderick is 59. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 59. Actor Cynthia Geary is 56. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 55. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 54. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 53. Actor Laura Allen is 47. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Scott Eastwood is 35. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 29. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown is 27. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 17.
