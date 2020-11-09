Today is Monday, Nov. 9, the 314th day of 2020. There are 52 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
Also on this date
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”
In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound. ... The Beatles’ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting as much as 13½ hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1967, a Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.
In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”
Fun fact
Since 2015, there has been a Hungry Hungry Hippos World Championship held every year at Gen Con in Indiana.
These three tweets
1. Me: “I want to spend a month on a desserted island.”
Wife: “You mean deserted?”
Me: “No.”
@ObiWanPunobi
2. I tried to kill a bug with febreeze, but it didn’t work and now the room smells like lilac and fear.
@Marlebean
3. Jumping or hopping seem to be the only way people are able to get in the shower.
@Rollinintheseat
Trending words
“Perseverate:” verb; (per-SEV-uh-rayt). Definition: To repeat or recur persistently, to go back over previously covered ground; to exhibit perseveration, or to show especially by speech or some other form of overt behavior the continual involuntary repetition of a mental act.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 89. Actor Charlie Robinson is 75. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 69. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 50. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 43.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.