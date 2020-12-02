Today is Wednesday, Dec. 2, the 337th day of 2020. There are 29 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 2, 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.
Also on this date:
In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself Emperor of the French.
In 1816, the first savings bank in the United States, the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, opened for business.
In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.
In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.
In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”
Fun fact
In the early 1800s, ketchup was believed to have medicinal qualities, that could cure the common cold and headaches.
Trending words
“Equity:” noun; (EK-wuh-tee). Definition 1: Justice according to natural law or right; specifically: freedom from bias or favoritism. Definition 2: The money value of a property or of an interest in a property in excess of claims or liens against it; the common stock of a corporation, or a risk interest or ownership right in property.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 89. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 81. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 76. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 75. Actor Ron Raines is 71. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 70. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 66. Actor Dennis Christopher is 65. Actor Steven Bauer is 64. Country singer Joe Henry is 60. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Brendan Coyle is 57. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 52. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 52. Actor Rena Sofer is 52. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie's Chicken Shack) is 52. Actor Lucy Liu is 52. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 47. Singer Nelly Furtado is 42. Pop singer Britney Spears is 39. Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 37. Actor Yvonne Orji is 37. Actor Daniela Ruah is 37. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 37. Actor Alfred Enoch is 32. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 29.
