Today is Saturday, March 19, the 78th day of 2022. There are 287 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 19, 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
Also on this date:
In 1859, the opera “Faust” by Charles Gounod premiered in Paris.
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1991, Polish President Lech Walesa arrived in Washington for his first state visit to the United States.
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
Fun fact
Hot air balloons cannot fly in the rain. The rain water gets accumulated at the top which makes the balloon cooler resulting in the use of extra fuel. Also it gets harder to control the balloon in rain because of the extra weight of water which is accumulated making it a tad risky.
They eat what?!
Margaritas in Mexico City, usually come with the rim lined with sal de gusano, which translates to “worm salt.” It is salt with ground-up caterpillars found in agave plants.
Trending words
“Limerick:” noun; (LIM-uh-rik). Definition: A humorous rhyming poem of five lines.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Renee Taylor is 89. Actor Ursula Andress is 86. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 85. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 76. Actor Glenn Close is 75. Actor Bruce Willis is 67. Actor-comedian Mary Scheer is 59. Playwright Neil LaBute is 59. Actor Connor Trinneer is 53. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 52. Rapper Bun B is 49. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Actor Virginia Williams is 44. Actor Abby Brammell is 43. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 34. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 33. Actor Philip Bolden is 27.
