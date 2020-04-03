Today is Friday, April 3, the 94th day of 2020. There are 272 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 3, 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.
Also on this date:
In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)
In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, N.J., for the kidnap-murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.
Fun fact
A 15-year-old cat has probably spent 10 years of its life sleeping.
Fitness factoids
1. Researchers say walking daily can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.
2. Experts say 10,000 steps a day can reduce stress and bolster the immune system.
3. People who walk more than 12,000 steps per day can lower those risk of death from cancer or heart disease by nearly 90 percent.
Trending words
“Plenary:” adjective; (PLEN-uh-ree). Definition: Complete in every respect: absolute, unqualified, fully attended or constituted by all entitled to be present.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 86. Actor William Gaunt is 83. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 82. Actor Eric Braeden is 79. Actress Marsha Mason is 78. Singer Wayne Newton is 78. Singer Tony Orlando is 76. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 73. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 71. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 70. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 65. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 61. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 60. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 59. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 58. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 52. Rock musician James MacDonough is 50. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 49. Actress Jennie Garth is 48. Actor Jamie Bamber is 47. Actor Adam Scott is 47. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 46. Comedian Aries Spears is 45. Actor Matthew Goode is 42. Actress Cobie Smulders is 38. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 35. Actress Amanda Bynes is 34. Actress-comedian Rachel Bloom is 33. Actress Hayley Kiyoko is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.