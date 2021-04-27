Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 27, 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
Also on this date:
In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
In 1865, the steamer Sultana, carrying freed Union prisoners of war, exploded on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tenn.; death toll estimates vary from 1,500 to 2,000.
In 1973, acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray resigned after it was revealed that he’d destroyed files removed from the safe of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt.
In 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Ronald Reagan, began in Washington. (The trial ended with Hinckley’s acquittal by reason of insanity.)
Fun fact
The polar bear is considered a marine mammal because of all the time it spends in and around the sea. Adult bears can spend several days in the water, covering long distances.
Riddle me this
What type of cheese is made backward?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Epicure:” noun, (EP-ih-kyur). Definition: One with sensitive and discriminating tastes especially in food or wine.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Anouk Aimee is 89. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 79. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52s) is 73. R&B singer Herb Murrell (The Stylistics) is 72. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 72. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 70. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 70. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 62. Actor James Le Gros is 59. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 56. Singer Mica Paris is 52. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 52. Actor David Lascher is 49. Actor Maura West is 49. Actor Sally Hawkins is 45. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 42. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 39. Actor Francis Capra is 38. Actor Ari Graynor is 38. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 37. Actor Sheila Vand is 36. Actor Jenna Coleman is 35. Actor William Moseley is 34. Singer Lizzo is 33. Actor Emily Rios is 32. Singer Allison Iraheta is 29.
Riddle answer: Edam.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.