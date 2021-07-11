Today is Sunday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2021. There are 173 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 11, 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
Also on this date:
In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, N.J. (Hamilton died the next day.)
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1936, New York City’s Triborough Bridge (now officially the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge) linking Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx was opened to traffic.
In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
In 1960, the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee was first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.
In 1966, the game show “The Newlywed Game,” hosted by Bob Eubanks, premiered on ABC-TV.
Fun fact
Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada.
Just for laughs
It’s a five minute walk from my house to the pub, and it’s a 35 minute walk from the pub to my house. The difference is staggering.
Trending words
“Murraya:” noun. Definition: A genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees (family Rutaceae) having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 78. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 72. Actor Bruce McGill is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 64. Singer Peter Murphy is 64. Actor Mark Lester is 63. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 54. Actor Justin Chambers is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 49. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 48. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 48. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 47. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 46. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 40. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 38. Actor Serinda Swan is 37. Actor Robert Adamson is 36. Actor David Henrie is 32. Actor Connor Paolo is 31. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 31. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.