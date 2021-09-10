Today is Friday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2021. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 10, 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
Also on this date:
In 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council in Virginia.
In 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
In 1984, a revival of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” hosted by Alex Trebek premiered in syndication.
In 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fun fact
Cheerios were first called “Cheerioats,” when introduced on May 1, 1941.
Fitness factoids
1. More than 14 percent of adults in the U.S. have tried meditation at least once.
2. The global wellness industry is currently valued at $4.5 trillion.
3. The meditation market in the U.S. is valued at $1.21 billion.
Trending words
“Egregious:” adjective; (ih-GREE-juss). Definition: Obviously or noticeably bad.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Philip Baker Hall is 90. Actor Greg Mullavey is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 81. Actor Tom Ligon is 81. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson is 73. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 73. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 72. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 71. Country singer Rosie Flores is 71. Actor Amy Irving is 68. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 67. Actor Kate Burton is 64. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 61. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 58. Actor Raymond Cruz is 57. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 55. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 53. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 47. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 46. Actor Jacob Young is 42. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 39. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 38. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 37. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 35. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 34. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Chandler Massey is 31. Actor Hannah Hodson is 30. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. Contact her at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.