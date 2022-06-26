Today is Sunday, June 26, the 177th day of 2022. There are 188 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 26, 1945, the charter of the United Nations was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.
Also on this date:
In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).
In 1977, 42 people were killed when a fire sent toxic smoke pouring through the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tenn. ... Elvis Presley performed his final concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced the U.S. had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of “compelling evidence” Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
Fun fact
When our bodies are in water, the heart rate slows and more blood flows to the organs, a phenomenon called the “master switch of life.”
Just for laughs
Want to hear a roof joke?
This one’s on the house.
Trending words
“Quibble:” verb; (KWIB-ul). Definition: To argue or complain about small, unimportant things, or to evade the point of an argument by making trivial or frivolous objections.
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 88. Actor Josef Sommer is 88. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 84. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 79. Actor Clive Francis is 76. R&B singer Brenda Holloway is 76. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 72. Actor Robert Davi is 71. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 67. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 67. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 66. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 65. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 63. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 61. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 54. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 53. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 52. Actor Sean Hayes is 52. Actor Matt Letscher is 52. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 52. Actor Nick Offerman is 52. Actor Rebecca Budig is 49. Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is 48. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 48. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 48. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 43. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 43. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 42. Actor Aubrey Plaza is 38. Actor-singer Jennette McCurdy is 30. Actor-singer Ariana Grande is 29.
thought: “Your image isn’t your character. Character is what you are as a person.” — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (1974-)