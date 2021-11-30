Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2021. There are 31 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 30, 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.
Also on this date:
In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.
In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Mo.
In 1900, Irish writer Oscar Wilde died in Paris at age 46.
In 1965, “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader, a book highly critical of the U.S. auto industry, was first released in hardcover by Grossman Publishers.
In 1981, the United States and the Soviet Union opened negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.
Fun fact
Research has found cleaner air has boosted U.S. corn and soybean yields by an estimated 20 percent over the past 20 years.
Riddle me this
What do Alexander The Great and Winnie The Pooh have in common?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Maître d’:” noun; (may-truh-DEE). Definition: The headwaiter of the dining-room staff of a restaurant or hotel.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 84. Movie director Ridley Scott is 84. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 81. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 78. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 76. Playwright David Mamet is 74. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 69. Musician Shuggie Otis is 68. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 67. Singer Billy Idol is 66. Historian Michael Beschloss is 66. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 64. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 59. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 58. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 56. Rock musician Mike Stone is 52. Music producer Steve Aoki is 44. Singer Clay Aiken is 43. Actor Billy Lush is 40. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 39. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 36. Model Chrissy Teigen is 36. Actor Christel Khalil is 34. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 33. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 32. World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 21.
———
Riddle answer: Same middle name.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.