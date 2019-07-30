Today is Tuesday, July 30, the 211th day of 2019. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 30, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making “In God We Trust” the national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of many, one).
Also on this date:
- In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.
- In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill creating a women’s auxiliary agency in the Navy known as “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” — WAVES for short.
Fun fact
Sea otters have loose skin across their chest which creates a pouch for them to store rocks and food. They use the rocks to help them crack open shellfish and clams.
Riddle me this
A mother has six girls and each of them has a brother. How many children are there?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Bildungsroman:” noun; (bil·dungs·ro·man). Definition: A novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main character.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Edd “Kookie” Byrnes is 86. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 85. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 83. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 80. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 79. Singer Paul Anka is 78. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 74. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72. Actor William Atherton is 72. Actor Jean Reno is 71. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 71. Actor Frank Stallone is 69. Actor Ken Olin is 65. Actress Delta Burke is 63. Country singer Neal McCoy is 61. Actor Richard Burgi is 61. Movie director Richard Linklater is 59. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 58. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 56. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 56. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 56. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 55. Actor Terry Crews is 51. Actor Simon Baker is 50. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 50. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 49. Actor Tom Green is 48. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 48. Actress Christine Taylor is 48. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 46. Actress Hilary Swank is 45. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 42. Actress Jaime Pressly is 42. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 39. Actress April Bowlby is 39. Soccer player Hope Solo is 38. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 37. Actor Martin Starr is 37. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 35. Actor Nico Tortorella is 31. Actress Joey King is 20.
Riddle answer: Seven. Each girl has the same brother.
