Today is Sunday, June 7, the 159th day of 2020. There are 207 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
Also on this date:
In 1654, King Louis XIV, age 15, was crowned in Rheims, 11 years after the start of his reign.
In 1712, Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of slaves.
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.
In 1954, British mathematician, computer pioneer and code breaker Alan Turing died at age 41, an apparent suicide. (Turing, convicted in 1952 of “gross indecency” for a homosexual relationship, was pardoned in 2013.
In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.
Fun fact
In a deck of cards, the King of Hearts is the only king without a mustache.
Just for laughs
What kind of prize do you give someone who hasn’t moved a muscle in over a year? A trophy.
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“J’accuse:” French quotation from Émile Zola. Definition: Accuse: bitter denunciation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director James Ivory is 92. Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner is 91. Actress Virginia McKenna is 89. Singer Tom Jones is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup is 80. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 77. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 74. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 72. Actress Anne Twomey is 69. Actor Liam Neeson is 68. Actress Colleen Camp is 67. Author Louise Erdrich is 66. Actor William Forsythe is 65. Record producer L.A. Reid is 64. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 63. Vice President Mike Pence is 61. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 57. Rapper Ecstasy (Whodini) is 56. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 54. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 53. Actress Helen Baxendale is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 48. TV personality Bear Grylls is 46. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 44. Actress Adrienne Frantz is 42. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 42. Actress Anna Torv is 41. Actress Larisa Oleynik is 39. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 39. Actor Michael Cera is 32. Actress Shelley Buckner is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 30. Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski is 29. Rapper Fetty Wap is 29.
