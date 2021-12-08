Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 342nd day of 2021. There are 23 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Also on this date:
In 1813, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, was first performed in Vienna, with Beethoven himself conducting.
In 1886, the American Federation of Labor was founded in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1949, the Chinese Nationalist government moved from the Chinese mainland to Formosa as the Communists pressed their attacks.
In 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while attempting to land at Chicago-Midway Airport, killing 43 of the 61 people on board, as well as two people on the ground; among the dead were Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, U.S. Rep. George W. Collins, D-Ill., and CBS News correspondent Michele Clark.
In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by Mark David Chapman.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
Fun fact
The sentence, “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” uses every letter in the English language.
That’s punny
Why do seagulls fly over the sea?
Because if they flew over the bay, they’d be bagels.
Trending words
“Wistful:” adjective. Definition: Full of yearning or desire tinged with melancholy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Flutist James Galway is 82. Singer Jerry Butler is 82. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 80. Actor Mary Woronov is 78. Actor John Rubinstein is 75. Actor Kim Basinger is 68. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 65. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 64. Country singer Marty Raybon is 62. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 60. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 59. Actor Wendell Pierce is 58. Actor Teri Hatcher is 57. Actor David Harewood is 56. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 55. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 53. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 49. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 45. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 43. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 42. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 39. Actor Hannah Ware is 39. Country singer Sam Hunt is 37. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 36. Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 35. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 32. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 32. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood is 30. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 28.
