Today is Tuesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 29, 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, Calif., in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
Also on this date:
In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).
In 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
In 1767, Britain approved the Townshend Revenue Act, which imposed import duties on glass, paint, oil, lead, paper and tea shipped to the American colonies. (Colonists bitterly protested, prompting Parliament to repeal the duties — except for tea.)
In 1946, authorities in British-ruled Palestine arrested more than 2,700 Jews in an attempt to stamp out extremists.
In 1956, film star Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller in a civil ceremony in White Plains, N.Y. (The couple also wed in a Jewish ceremony on July 1; the marriage lasted 4 1/2 years).
Fun fact
The average yawn lasts six seconds.
Riddle me this
You’ll find me in Mercury, Earth, Mars and Jupiter, but not in Venus or Neptune. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Lingua:” noun. Definition: A tongue or an organ resembling a tongue.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 81. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 78. Actor Gary Busey is 77. Comedian Richard Lewis is 74. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 73. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 68. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 68. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 66. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 59. Actor Judith Hoag is 58. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 53. Actor Christina Chang is 50. Actor Lance Barber is 48. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 44. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 43. Actor Luke Kirby is 43. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 43. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 39. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 27.
Answer: The letter R.
