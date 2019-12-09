Today is Monday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2019. There are 22 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 9, 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
Also on this date
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tenn., killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1940, British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.
In 1960, the Domino’s Pizza chain had its beginnings as brothers Tom and James Monaghan started operating a pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Mich.
In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.
Fun fact
Bananas have a curved shape because they reach for the sunlight when they grow. This unique process is known as negative geotropism.
These three tweets
1. Anyone who has biological children can call themselves a body builder.
@ankles_so_weak
2. Technically, a millennial is anyone who had to learn cursive but never had to use it.
@SamGrittner
3. Why would I want a vehicle that seats eight people? I don’t even like eight people.
@TrueTorontoGirl
Trending words
“Ersatz:” adjective; (AIR-sahts). Definition: Being a usually artificial and inferior substitute or imitation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Dame Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 77. Comedian-songwriter Neil Innes is 75. Actor Michael Nouri is 74. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor Michael Dorn is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Country singer Sylvia is 63. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. RComedian Mario Cantone is 60. Actor Joe Lando is 58. Actress Felicity Huffman is 57. Empress Masako of Japan is 56. Country musician Jerry Hughes (Yankee Grey) is 54. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 53. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 51. Country musician Brian Hayes (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 50. Actress Allison Smith is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 49. Actress Reiko Aylesworth is 47. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 47. Actor Kevin Daniels is 43. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 43. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 42. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 41. Actor Simon Helberg is 39. Actress Jolene Purdy is 36. Actor Joshua Sasse is 32. Actress Ashleigh Brewer is 29. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.