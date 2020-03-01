Today is Sunday, March 1, the 61st day of 2020. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
Also on this date:
In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.
In 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States census. (Census day was Aug. 2, 1790.)
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, N.J. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
Fun fact
Gibbons start each day by singing at sunrise. Their vocalizations are often referred to as song because of the way they modulate their pitch, as well as singing with others in duets.
Just for laughs
Why is history like a fruit cake?
It’s full of dates.
Trending words
“Acumen:” noun; (AK-yoo-mun). Definition: Keenness and depth of perception, discernment or discrimination especially in practical matters.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Clary is 94. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 93. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 76. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 76. Actor Dirk Benedict is 75. Actor-director Ron Howard is 66. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 66. Actress Catherine Bach is 65. Actor Tim Daly is 64. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 63. Rock musician Bill Leen is 58. Actor Bryan Batt is 57. Actor Maurice Bernard is 57. Actor Russell Wong is 57. Actor Chris Eigeman is 55. Actor John David Cullum is 54. Actor George Eads is 53. Actor Javier Bardem is 51. Actor Jack Davenport is 47. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 47. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 46. Singer Tate Stevens is 45. Actor Jensen Ackles is 42. TV host Donovan Patton is 42. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 39. Actor Joe Tippett is 38. Actress Lupita Nyong’o is 37. Pop singer Kesha is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sammie is 33. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.