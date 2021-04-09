Today is Friday, April 9, the 99th day of 2021. There are 266 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 9, 1939, Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after the Black singer was denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany invaded Denmark and Norway.
In 1942, during World War II, about 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. ... Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1967, the first test flight of Boeing’s new 737 took place as the jetliner took off from Boeing Field in Seattle on a 2½-hour trip to Paine Field in Everett, Wash.
Fun fact
The medical term for ice cream headaches is sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.
Fitness factoids
1. “Natural” on a food label means that the food has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
2. Studies have shown small to moderate increases in some nutrients in organic produce over conventionally grown produce.
3. Studies have shown significantly lower cadmium levels in organic grains.
Trending words
“Brusque:” adjective; (BRUSK). Definition: Markedly short and abrupt: blunt in manner or speech often to the point of ungracious harshness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 93. Actor Michael Learned is 82. Country singer Margo Smith is 79. Actor Dennis Quaid is 67. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 66. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 62. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 58. Actor-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 57. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 56. . Actor Cynthia Nixon is 55. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 52. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 46. Actor Ryan Northcott is 41. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 40. Actor Jay Baruchel is 39. Actor Annie Funke is 36. Actor Jordan Masterson is 35. Actor Leighton Meester is 35. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 34. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan is 34. Actor Kristen Stewart is 31. Actor Elle Fanning is 23. Rapper Lil Nas X is 22. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 22. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.