Today is Saturday, June 5, the 156th day of 2021. There are 209 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 5, 1967, war erupted in the Middle East as Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launched a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.
Also on this date:
In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that was at peace with the United States.
In 1912, U.S. Marines landed in Cuba at the order of President William Howard Taft to ensure order and protect U.S. interests.
In 1917, about 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 began registering for the draft in World War I.
In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
Fun fact
The potato is about 80 percent water and 20 percent solids.
They eat what?!
Pršut, a dry-cured and salted pork leg, is a speciality in Istria and the west facing island of Krk in Croatia. Left out dangling to air-cure for more than a year, the meat is then seasoned with local herbs such as rosemary and bay leaves.
Trending words
“Peach:” verb; (PEECH). Definition: To inform against or betray, to turn informer: blab.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 96. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 87. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 82. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 82. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 76. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 74. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 74. Country singer Gail Davies is 73. Author Ken Follett is 72. Financial guru Suze Orman is 70. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 69. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 67. Jazz musician Kenny G is 65. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 65. Actor Beth Hall is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin is 59. Actor Karen Sillas is 58. Actor Ron Livingston is 54. Singer Brian McKnight is 52. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 50. Actor Chad Allen is 47. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 47. Actor Liza Weil is 44. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 42. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 40. Actor Chelsey Crisp is 38. Actor Amanda Crew is 35. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 31. Actor Sophie Lowe is 31. Actor Hank Greenspan is 11.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.