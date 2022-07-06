Today is Wednesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2022. There are 178 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn.
Also on this date:
In 1483, England’s King Richard III was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
In 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Jackson, Mich.
In 1933, the first All-Star baseball game was played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park; the American League defeated the National League, 4-2.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.
Fun fact
Sudan has twice as many pyramids as Egypt.
That’s punny
Light travels faster than sound. That’s why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
Trending words
“Debunk:” verb; (dee-BUNK). Definition: To show or expose the falseness of it.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 87. Singer Gene Chandler is 82. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Actor Burt Ward is 77. Former President George W. Bush is 76. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 76. Actor Shelley Hack is 75. Actor Nathalie Baye is 74. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Actor Allyce Beasley is 71. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 68. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 67. Actor Casey Sander is 67. Country musician John Jorgenson is 66. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 65. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 65. Actor Robb Derringer is 55. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 54. Actor Brian Van Holt is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. TV host Josh Elliott is 51. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 44. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 43. Actor Eva Green is 42. Actor Gregory Smith is 39. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 37. Rock singer Kate Nash is 35. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 32. San Diego Padres infielder M anny Machado is 30. NBA star Zion Williamson is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.