Today is Saturday, July 30, the 211th day of 2022. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 30, 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
Also on this date:
In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.
In 1729, Baltimore, Md., was founded.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces tried to take Petersburg, Va., by exploding a gunpowder-laden mine shaft beneath Confederate defense lines; the attack failed.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
Fun fact
66% of adults in the U.S. have nomophobia — a fear of being without their smartphone.
They eat what?!
A popular drink in South Korea is garlic juice, which is made of black garlic.
Trending words
“Pathos:” noun; (PAY-thahss). Definition: Some element of an experience or of an artistic representation that evokes compassion or pity; a feeling of sympathetic pity.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 88. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 86. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 83. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 82. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 77. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton is 75. Actor Jean Reno is 74. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 74. Actor Frank Stallone is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Law professor Anita Hill is 66. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Richard Burgi is 64. Movie director Richard Linklater is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Simon Baker is 53. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 53. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 52. Actor Tom Green is 51. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Actor Christine Taylor is 51. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 49. Actor Hilary Swank is 48. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 45. Actor Jaime Pressly is 45. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 42. Actor April Bowlby is 42. Former soccer player Hope Solo is 41. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 40. Actor Martin Starr is 40. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 38. Actor Nico Tortorella is 34. Actor Joey King is 23.
