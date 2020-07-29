Today is Wednesday, July 29, the 211th day of 2020. There are 155 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 29, 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)
Also on this date:
In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco. ... Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Canal, offering a shortcut across the base of the peninsula, was officially opened to shipping traffic.
In 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency was established. ... Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
Fun fact
15-year-old art student Demi Barnes designed a wedding dress out of 1,500 divorce papers to bring awareness to the issue of people rushing into marriages and ending up divorced.
That’s punny
My wife says I’m addicted to auctions but she’s wrong. I actually stopped after going once ... going twice. …
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Bowdlerize:” verb; (BOHD-ler-ize). Definition: To expurgate (something, such as a book) by omitting or modifying parts considered vulgar; to modify by abridging, simplifying or distorting in style or content.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 88. Actor Robert Fuller is 87. Actor David Warner is 79. Actress Roz Kelly is 78. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 74. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 71. Actor Mike Starr is 70. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 67. Style guru Tim Gunn is 67. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 67. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 67. Actor Kevin Chapman is 58. Actress Alexandra Paul is 57. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 55. Country singer Martina McBride is 54. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 53. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 52. Actor Tim Omundson is 51. Actor Ato Essandoh is 48. Actor Wil Wheaton is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 47. Actor Stephen Dorff is 47. Actor Josh Radnor is 46. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 43. Actress Rachel Miner is 40. Actress Allison Mack is 38. Actor Matt Prokop is 30. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 27.
Thought for today: