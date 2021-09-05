Today is Sunday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2021. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
Also on this date:
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1957, the novel “On the Road,” by Jack Kerouac, was first published by Viking Press.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, Calif.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.
Fun fact
A chef’s hat traditionally has 100 pleats, which represent the 100 different ways an egg can be prepared.
Just for laughs
Gravity is one of the most fundamental forces in the universe, but if you remove it, you get ... gravy.
Trending words
“Wunderkind:” noun. Definition: A child prodigy, or one who succeeds in a competitive or highly difficult field or profession at an early age.
Today’s birthdays
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor Lucille Soong is 86. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 82. Actor William Devane is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Movie director Werner Herzog is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 75. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 75. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 75. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 74. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 71. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 58. R&B singer Terry Ellis is 58. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 53. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten is 45. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 36. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 31. Actor Skandar Keynes is 30.
