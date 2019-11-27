Today is Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2019. There are 34 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside city hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)
Also on this date:
In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.
In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon to keep them out of the hands of German troops.
In 1945, General George C. Marshall was named special U.S. envoy to China by President Harry S. Truman to try to end hostilities between the Nationalists and the Communists.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.
In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.
In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.
Fun fact
Only male turkeys gobble.
That’s punny
What did the hamburger name its baby?
Patty.
Trending words
“Jilt:” verb; (JILT). Definition: To cast off or reject (someone, such as a lover) capriciously or unfeelingly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Gail Sheehy is 82. Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 77. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 68. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 64. Actor William Fichtner is 63. Caroline Kennedy is 62. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 62. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli is 59. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 59. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 57. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel is 50. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 49. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 48. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White is 43. Actor Arjay Smith is 36. Actress Alison Pill is 34. Actress Lashana Lynch (“Still Star-Crossed”) is 32. Actress-singer Aubrey Peeples is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.