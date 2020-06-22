Today is Monday, June 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
Also on this date:
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
Fun fact
An average major league baseball is used for only six pitches.
These three tweets
1. My kitten runs away when the kids come near her, and now I’m mad that I never thought to try that myself.
@TheNYAMProject
2. I just managed to eat a bag of chips without waking the dog like some kind of ninja.
@McClaneJohn2
3. Pasta aisle is cleaned out, because that’s all most people know how to cook.
@distracted_monk
Trending words
“Conflate:” verb; (kun-FLAYT). Definition: To bring together or fuse; confuse, or to combine (things, such as two readings of a text) into a composite whole.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Prunella Scales (“Fawlty Towers”) is 88. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 87. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Movie director John Korty is 84. Actor Michael Lerner is 79. Actor David L. Lander is 73. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 73. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 71. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71. Singer Alan Osmond is 71. Actor Murphy Cross is 70. Actor Graham Greene is 68. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Actor Chris Lemmon is 66. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 64. Actor Tim Russ is 64. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 62. Actress Tracy Pollan is 60. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 58. Actress Amy Brenneman is 56. Author Dan Brown is 56. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub is 49. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 47. Country musician Jimmy Wallace is 47. Actor Donald Faison is 46. Actress Alicia Goranson is 46. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway is 35. Pop singer Dina Hansen (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.