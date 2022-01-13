Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)
Also on this date:
In 1733, James Oglethorpe and 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, S.C., while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” was published in Paris.
In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship. ... Novelist and poet James Joyce died in Zurich, Switzerland, less than a month before his 59th birthday.
Fun fact
A study found that taking lots of photos at an event will actually decrease your ability to build memories of it.
Record setters
The largest loop the loop in a car measures 63 feet, 11 inches and was achieved by Terry Grant during Riyadh season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Affable:” adjective; (AF-uh-bul). Definition: Being pleasant and at ease in talking to others, or characterized by ease and friendliness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92. TV personality Nick Clooney is 88. Comedian Charlie Brill is 84. Actor Billy Gray is 84. Actor Richard Moll is 79. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 68. R&B musician Fred White is 67. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 63. Actor Kevin Anderson is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 55. Actor Traci Bingham is 54. Actor Keith Coogan is 52. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 52. Actor Nicole Eggert is 50. Actor Ross McCall is 46. Actor Michael Pena is 46. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (“Good Morning America”) is 41. Actor Ruth Wilson is 40. Actor Julian Morris is 39. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 33. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 32. NHL center Connor McDavid is 25.
