Today is Sunday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2019. There are 58 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 3, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
Also on this date:
In 1839, the first Opium War between China and Britain broke out.
In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.
In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, the second manmade satellite, into orbit; on board was a dog named Laika, who was sacrificed in the experiment.
In 1970, Salvador Allende was inaugurated as president of Chile.
In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, N.C.
In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.
In 1997, the Supreme Court let stand California’s groundbreaking Proposition 209, which banned race and gender preference in hiring and school admissions.
Fun fact
Sarah the cheetah holds the planet-wide record for the fastest 100-meter dash, finishing in 5.95 seconds at a speed of 61 mph.
Just for laughs
Doctor: “Sir, I’m afraid your DNA is backwards”
Me: “And?”
Trending words
“Aerie:” noun; (AIR-ee). Definition: The nest of a bird on a cliff or a mountaintop; an elevated often secluded dwelling, structure or position.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Lois Smith is 89. Actress Monica Vitti is 88. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 86. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 73. Singer Lulu is 71. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 70. Comedian-actress Roseanne Barr is 67. Actress Kate Capshaw is 66. Comedian Dennis Miller is 66. Actress Kathy Kinney is 66. Singer Adam Ant is 65. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 64. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 63. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 62. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 47. Actor Francois Battiste (“Ten Days in the Valley”) is 43. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 37. Actress Julie Berman is 36. Actress Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 33. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 32. TV personality Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 24.
