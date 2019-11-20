Today is Wednesday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2019. There are 41 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 20, 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
Also on this date:
In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout. ... A group of American Indian activists began a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
Fun fact
Humans only add up to about one ten-thousandth of the life on Earth, according to biomass.
That’s punny
It’s inappropriate to make a “dad joke” if you’re not a dad. It’s a faux pa.
Trending words
“Gambit:” noun; (GAM-bit). Definition 1: A chess opening in which a player risks one or more pawns or a minor piece to gain an advantage in position. Definition 2: A remark intended to start a conversation or make a telling point; topic, or a calculated move: stratagem.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Estelle Parsons is 92. Comedian Dick Smothers is 81. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 77. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 77. Actress Veronica Hamel is 76. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 73. Actor Samuel E. Wright is 73. Singer Joe Walsh is 72. Actor Richard Masur is 71. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 63. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 63. Actress Sean Young is 60. Pianist Jim Brickman is 58. Actress Ming-Na is 56. Actor Ned Vaughn is 55. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 54. Actress Callie Thorne is 50. Actress Sabrina Lloyd is 49. Actor Joel McHale is 48. Actress Marisa Ryan is 45. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 44. Actor Joshua Gomez is 44. Actress Laura Harris is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 43. Country singer Josh Turner is 42. Actress Nadine Velazquez is 41. Actor Jacob Pitts is 40. Actress Andrea Riseborough is 38. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 35. Actor Dan Byrd is 34. Actress Ashley Fink is 33. Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is 33. Actor Cody Linley is 30. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.