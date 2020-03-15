Today is Sunday, March 15, the 75th day of 2020. There are 291 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 15, 1913, President Woodrow Wilson met with about 100 reporters for the first formal presidential press conference.
Also on this date:
In 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.
In 1493, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived back in the Spanish harbor of Palos de la Frontera, two months after concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.
In 1820, Maine became the 23rd state.
In 1919, members of the American Expeditionary Force from World War I convened in Paris for a three-day meeting to found the American Legion.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied bombers again raided German-held Monte Cassino, Italy.
In 1956, the Lerner and Loewe musical play “My Fair Lady,” based on Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” opened on Broadway.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Fun fact
Your ankles are the most injury-prone part of your body.
Just for laughs
I thought somebody was whistling at me as I went running. But it was just my lungs.
Trending words
“Sea change:” noun. Definition: A marked change: transformation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87. Actor Judd Hirsch is 85. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 82. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 80. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 79. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 77. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 74. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 73. Actress Frances Conroy is 67. Actor Craig Wasson is 66. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 65. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 63. Actress Park Overall is 63. Movie director Renny Harlin is 61. Model Fabio is 59. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 58. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rockwell is 56. Actor Chris Bruno is 54. Actress Kim Raver is 53. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 52. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 48. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 46. Actress Eva Longoria is 45. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 43. Rapper Young Buck is 39. Rock musician Ethan Mentzer is 38. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 37. Actor Kellan Lutz is 35. Actress Caitlin Wachs is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.