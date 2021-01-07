Today is Thursday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2021. There are 358 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 7, 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.
Also on this date:
In 1927, commercial transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated between New York and London.
In 1942, Japanese forces began besieging American and Filipino troops in Bataan during World War II. (The fall of Bataan three months later was followed by the notorious Death March.)
In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1972, Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1979, Vietnamese forces captured the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, overthrowing the Khmer Rouge government.
In 1989, Emperor Hirohito of Japan died in Tokyo at age 87; he was succeeded by his son, Crown Prince Akihito.
Fun fact
Worldwide, there are an estimated 16 million thunderstorms each year, and at any given moment, there are roughly 2,000 thunderstorms in progress.
Record setters
The Simpsons holds the record for longest-running animated sitcom (number of episodes), with 31 seasons and 684 episodes.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Comely:” adjective; (KUM-lee). Definition: Pleasurably conforming to notions of good appearance, suitability, or proportion: having a pleasing appearance; not homely or plain.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 75. Singer Kenny Loggins is 73. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 72. Actor Erin Gray is 71. Actor Sammo Hung is 69. Actor Jodi Long is 67. Actor David Caruso is 65. Talk show host Katie Couric is 64. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 62. Actor David Marciano is 61. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 60. Actor Hallie Todd is 59. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 58. Actor Nicolas Cage is 57. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 56. Actor Rex Lee is 52. Actor Doug E. Doug is 51. Actor Kevin Rahm is 50. Actor Jeremy Renner is 50. Country singer-musician John Rich is 47. Actor Dustin Diamond is 44. Actor Reggie Austin is 42. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 42. Actor Lauren Cohan is 39. Actor Brett Dalton is 38. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 38. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca is 34. Actor Liam Aiken is 31. Actor Camryn Grimes is 31. Actor Max Morrow is 30. Actor Marcus Scribner is 21.
