Today is Thursday, July 25, the 206th day of 2019. There are 159 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 25, 1960, a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, N.C., that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
Also on this date:
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as the Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
Fun fact
Several of the facts on Snapple caps have been found to be outdated, incorrect or exaggerated.
Record setters
The first person to accumulate 100 million followers on Twitter is Katy Perry, and the record was achieved June 16, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Redaction:” noun; (re·dac·tion). Definition: An act or instance of redacting something or a work that has been redacted: edition or version.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 77. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 76. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 68. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 64. Model-actress Iman is 64. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 62. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 61. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 60. Actress-singer Bobbie Eakes is 58. Actress Katherine Kelly Lang is 58. Actress Illeana Douglas is 54. Country singer Marty Brown is 54. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 52. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is 52. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 51. Actor D.B. Woodside is 50. Actress Miriam Shor is 48. Actor David Denman is 46. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 45. Actor James Lafferty is 34. Actress Shantel VanSanten is 34. Actor Michael Welch is 32. Actress Linsey Godfrey is 31. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 24. Actor Mason Cook is 19. Actress Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 18. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.