Today is Friday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2019. There are 11 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
Also on this date:
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
In 1961, playwright-director Moss Hart, 57, died in Palm Springs, Calif.
In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.
In 1968, author John Steinbeck died in New York at age 66.
In 1978, former White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman was released from prison after serving 18 months for his role in the Watergate cover-up.
In 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.
Fun fact
Almost 90 percent of snow is air.
Fitness factoids
1. Vitamin C is important for growth and repair of all body tissues, helps heal cuts and wounds, and keeps teeth and gums healthy.
2. Diets rich in potassium may help to maintain healthy blood pressure.
3. Most fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories.
Trending words
“Oxymoron:” noun; (ahk-sih-MOR-ahn). Definition: A combination of contradictory or incongruous words (such as cruel kindness); broadly: something (such as a concept) that is made up of contradictory or incongruous elements.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 78. Rhythm and blues singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 76. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 75. Rock musician Peter Criss is 74. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 73. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 73. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 73. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 71. Actress Jenny Agutter is 67. Actor Michael Badalucco is 65. Actress Blanche Baker is 63. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 62. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 62. Actor Joel Gretsch is 56. Country singer Kris Tyler is 55. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 53. Actress Nicole deBoer is 49. Movie director Todd Phillips is 49. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 37. Actor Jonah Hill is 36. Actor Bob Morley is 35. Singer JoJo is 29. Actor Colin Woodell is 28.
