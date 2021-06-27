Today is Sunday, June 27, the 178th day of 2021. There are 187 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 27, 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North. Also on this date:
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, N.Y. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed, while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.
In 1955, Illinois enacted the nation’s first automobile seat belt law. (The law didn’t require cars to have seat belts, but that they be made seat belt-ready.)
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1985, the legendary Route 66, which originally stretched from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif., passed into history as officials decertified the road.
Fun fact
Baby turkeys are called poults.
Just for laughs
I quit my job as a treadmill tester.
I just felt like I wasn’t going anywhere.
Trending words
“Affluent:” adjective; (AF-loo-unt). Definition: Having an abundance of goods or riches: wealthy; flowing in abundance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 83. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 79. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 72. Actor Julia Duffy is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Actor Brian Drillinger is 61. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 55. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 53. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 52. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 52. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 51. TV personality Jo Frost is 51. Actor Yancey Arias is 50. Actor Christian Kane is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 45. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 39. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 37. Actor Drake Bell is 35. Actor Sam Claflin is 35. Actor India de Beaufort is 34. Actor Ed Westwick is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter,” “Ripper Street”) is 32. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 30. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 25. R&B singer H.E.R. is 24. Actor Chandler Riggs is 22.
thought: “Success isn’t about the end result, it’s about what you learn along the way.” — Fashion designer Vera Wang (1949-)