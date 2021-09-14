Today is Tuesday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2021. There are 108 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
Also on this date:
In 1836, former Vice President Aaron Burr died in Staten Island, N.Y., at age 80.
In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.
In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Fla.
In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, N.Y., of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
Fun fact
20 percent of the world’s land surface is desert.
Riddle me this
What has a lot of eyes, but can’t see?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Sedentary:” adjective; (SED-un-tair-ee). Definition: An activity in which much sitting is involved.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Walter Koenig is 85. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 81. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 74. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 74. Actor Robert Wisdom is 68. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 66. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 65. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 62. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Melissa Leo is 61. Actor Faith Ford is 57. Actor Jamie Kaler is 57. Actor Michelle Stafford is 56. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 55. Actor Dan Cortese is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 52. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant is 51. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 51. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 50. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 48. Rapper Nas is 48. Actor Austin Basis is 45. Country singer Danielle Peck is 43. Pop singer Ayo is 41. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 40. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 39. Actor Adam Lamberg is 37. Singer Alex Clare is 36. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 34. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 34. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 32. Actor Emma Kenney is 22.
Riddle answer: A potato.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.