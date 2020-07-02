Today is Thursday, July 2, the 184th day of 2020. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 2, 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
Also on this date:
In 1566, French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.
In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Ill., as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly Blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.
In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
In 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
Fun fact
Destroying or removing a native plant or cactus in Arizona is a class 4 felony which is punishable by up to four years in prison for first time offenders.
Record setters
The largest litter of goats is seven, and was born to Miller’s Fairywood MP Angelica and her owner, Elizabeth Miller, in Gilbert, Ariz., on Feb. 16, 2019. Miller’s Fairywood MP Angelica is a Nigerian Dwarf doe.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Incontrovertible:” adjective; (in-kahn-truh-VER-tuh-bul). Definition: Not open to question: indisputable.
Today’s birthdays
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 91. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 90. Actor Robert Ito is 89. Actress Polly Holliday is 83. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 83. Former White House chief of staff John H. Sununu is 81. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 78. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 73. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 73. Actor Saul Rubinek is 72. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Rock musician Gene Taylor is 68. Actress Wendy Schaal is 66. Actress-model Jerry Hall is 64. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 59. Country singer Guy Penrod is 57. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 55. Actress Yancy Butler is 50. Actor Owain Yeoman is 42. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 41. NHL center Joe Thornton is 41. Actor Nelson Franklin is 35. Actress-singer Ashley Tisdale is 35. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 34. Actress Margot Robbie is 30.
