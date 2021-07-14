Today is Wednesday, July 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 14, 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
Also on this date:
In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside.
In 1865, the Matterhorn, straddling Italy and Switzerland, was summited as a seven-member rope party led by British climber Edward Whymper reached the peak. (Four members of the party fell to their deaths during their descent; Whymper and two guides survived.)
In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.
In 1914, scientist Robert H. Goddard received a U.S. patent for a liquid-fueled rocket apparatus.
In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure providing funds for a national monument honoring scientist George Washington Carver; the monument was built at Carver’s birthplace near Diamond, Missouri.
In 1945, Italy formally declared war on Japan, its former Axis partner during World War II.
Fun fact
The Malabar giant squirrel, found in India, can grow up to three feet in length. They are capable of jumping 20 feet between trees and they store their food in treetops.
That’s punny
I don’t trust stairs because they’re always up to something.
Trending words
“Ruthless:” adjective; (ROOTH-lus). Definition: Having no pity: merciless, cruel.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nancy Olson is 93. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 89. Actor Vincent Pastore is 75. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 73. Actor Jerry Houser is 69. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 69. Actor Stan Shaw is 69. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 63. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 61. Actor Jane Lynch is 61. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 60. Actor Matthew Fox is 55. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 55. Former child actor Missy Gold is 51. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 50. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 46. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 46. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Actor Scott Porter is 42. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 36. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 35. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 34.
