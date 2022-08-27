Today is Saturday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2022. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 27, 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions; the resulting tidal waves in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
In 1894, Congress passed the Wilson-Gorman Tariff Act, which contained a provision for a graduated income tax that was later struck down by the Supreme Court.
In 1939, the first turbojet-powered aircraft, the Heinkel He 178, went on its first full-fledged test flight over Germany.
In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, N.Y. (The concert was held eight days later.)
Fun fact
Wedding ceremonies end with a kiss because, according to ancient Rome, the kiss is a legal bond that seals the contract.
They eat what?!
A rattlesnake hotdog can be found in Los Angeles.
Trending words
“Overwhelm:” verb; (oh-ver-WELM). Definition: To overpower in thought or feeling or to overcome by superior force or numbers; to submerge; to cover over completely or to overturn or upset.
Today’s birthdays
Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 90. Actor Tommy Sands is 85. Actor Tuesday Weld is 79. Actor G.W. Bailey is 78. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 77. Country musician Jeff Cook is 73. Actor Paul Reubens is 70. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 69. Actor Peter Stormare is 69. Actor Diana Scarwid is 67. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 66. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 65. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 61. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 61. Movie director Tom Ford (“Nocturnal Animals”) is 61. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 60. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 57. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 55. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 53. Actor Chandra Wilson is 53. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 52. Rapper Mase is 47. Actor Sarah Chalke is 46. Actor RonReaco Lee is 46. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 44. Actor Aaron Paul is 43. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 43. Actor Shaun Weiss is 43. Actor Kyle Lowder is 42. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 41. Actor Karla Mosley is 41. Actor Amanda Fuller is 38. Singer Mario is 36. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 34. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 28. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star Breanna Stewart is 28. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
