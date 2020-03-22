Today is Monday, March 23, the 83rd day of 2020. There are 283 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 23, 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
In 1942, the first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the U.S. Army during World War II arrived at the internment camp in Manzanar, Calif.
In 1956, Pakistan became an Islamic republic.
In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
Fun fact
Your stomach can expand to 40 times its size.
These three tweets
1. I’ve heard that there are people that can keep every room of their house clean at the same time. At my house the rooms have to take turns being clean, kind of like the kids.
@mom_ontherocks
2. Side effect of quarantine is it’s really hard to end phone calls. Twice today I almost said “OK I have to run” before realizing there is nowhere to run to.
@JeffKasanoff
3. [Stuck at home.]
Son: Omg so bored.
Daughter: Omg so bored
Wife: Omg so bored.
Me: Omg so bored.
Dog: This is the greatest day of my life.
@GrantTanaka
Trending words
“Abbreviate:” verb; (uh-BREE-vee-ayt). Definition: To make briefer or to reduce (a word or name) to a shorter form intended to stand for the whole.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Mark Rydell is 91. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 83. Actress Amanda Plummer is 63. Actress Catherine Keener is 61. Actress Hope Davis is 56. Actress Marin Hinkle is 54. Actor Kelly Perine is 51. Actress-singer Melissa Errico is 50. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 48. Actor Randall Park is 46. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 44. Actress Keri Russell is 44. Actress Anastasia Griffith is 42. Actress Nicholle Tom is 42. Country singer Paul Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 42.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.