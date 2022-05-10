Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 10, 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Col. Benedict Arnold, captured the British-held fortress at Ticonderoga, N.Y.
In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Ga.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.
Fun fact
Ancient Rome’s Circus Maximus is still the largest capacity stadium ever built. Historians estimate it held between 250,000-300,000 spectators.
Riddle me this
What’s bought by the yard and worn by the foot?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Sagacious:” adjective; (suh-GAY-shus). Definition: Having or showing an ability to understand difficult ideas and situations and to make good decisions; being wise or discerning.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 89. R&B singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 84. Actor David Clennon is 79. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 78. Singer Donovan is 76. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 76. Singer Dave Mason is 76. Actor Mike Hagerty is 68. Actor Bruce Penhall is 65. Actor Victoria Rowell is 63. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 62. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 61. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 59. Rapper Young MC is 55. Actor Erik Palladino is 54. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 54. Actor Lenny Venito is 53. Actor Dallas Roberts is 52. Actor Leslie Stefanson is 51. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 50. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 42.
Riddle answer: A carpet.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.