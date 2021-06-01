Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 1, 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
Also on this date:
In 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state.
In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.
In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
In 2003, leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest nations and Russia pledged billions of dollars to fight AIDS and hunger on the opening day of their summit in Evian, France.
Fun fact
Fireflies can glow yellow, green or orange.
Riddle me this
If fish lived on land, where would they live?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Nettle:” verb; (NET-ul). Definition: To strike or sting with or as if with nettles; to arouse to sharp but transitory annoyance or anger.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Actor Brian Cox is 75. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Actor Gemma Craven is 71. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin is 65. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 61. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 60. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 53. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 52. Actor Rick Gomez is 49. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 40. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 40. Actor Willow Shields is 21.
Thought: In Finland.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contactd at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.