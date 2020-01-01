Today is Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first day of leap year 2020. There are 365 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”
Also on this date:
In 1785, The Daily Universal Register — which later became the Times of London — published its first issue.
In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, W. Va., while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.
In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.
In 1975, a jury in Washington found Nixon administration officials John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman and Robert C. Mardian guilty of charges related to the Watergate cover-up (Mardian’s conviction for conspiracy was later overturned on appeal).
In 1979, the United States and China held celebrations in Washington and Beijing to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In 1984, the break up of AT&T took place as the telecommunications giant was divested of its 22 Bell System companies under terms of an antitrust agreement.
In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Fun fact
According to a survey, 40 percent to 45 percent of American adults make one or more resolutions each year. The top New Year’s resolutions include weight loss, exercise, quitting smoking and better money management. By the second week of January, 25 percent of people have abandoned their resolutions.
That’s punny
What do you call a shoe made of a banana?
A slipper.
Trending words
“Fulgent:” adjective; (FULL-jint). Definition: Dazzling bright; radiant.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 90. Actor Frank Langella is 82. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 78. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 77. Actor Rick Hurst is 74. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 66. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 64. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Actress Renn Woods is 62. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer is 56. Actor Morris Chestnut is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 44. Model Elin Nordegren is 40. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 39. Actress Eden Riegel is 39. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 33. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.