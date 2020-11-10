Today is Tuesday, Nov. 10, the 315th day of 2020. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1766, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, had its beginnings as William Franklin, the Royal Governor of New Jersey, signed a charter establishing Queen’s College in New Brunswick.
In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on her CBS radio program.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, N.J., called Alameda, Calif., Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.
Fun fact
The most popular item at Walmart is bananas. They sell more bananas than any other single item they have in stock.
Riddle me this
If you throw a blue stone into the Red Sea, what will it become?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Multifarious:” adjective; (mul-tuh-FAIR-ee-us). Definition: Having or occurring in great variety: diverse.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Actor Albert Hall is 83. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 76. Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71. Actor Jack Scalia is 70. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 65. Actor Matt Craven is 64. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 61. Author Neil Gaiman is 60. Actor Vanessa Angel is 57. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 57. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 57. Actor Michael Jai White is 56. Country singer Chris Cagle is 52. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 52. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 51. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 50. Rapper U-God is 50. Rapper-producer Warren G is 50. Actor Walton Goggins is 49. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 46. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Rapper Eve is 42. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 41. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 38. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37. Actor Josh Peck is 34. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch is 26. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 21. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 20.
————
Riddle answer: Wet.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.