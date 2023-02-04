Today is Saturday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2023. There are 330 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 4, 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.
Also on this date:
In 1801, John Marshall was confirmed by the Senate as chief justice of the United States.
In 1913, Rosa Parks, a Black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born Rosa Louise McCauley in Tuskegee.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta.
In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, Calif., by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala with a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1977, eleven people were killed when two Chicago Transit Authority trains collided on an elevated track.
In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, Calif., found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
Fun fact
Fingernails grow slower in cold weather and faster in warm weather.
They eat what?!
Fried spider has become a popular regional snack for tourists and locals in Cambodia.
Trending words
“Portend:” verb; (por-TEND). Definition: To give a sign or warning that something is going to happen.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jerry Adler is 94. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 92. Actor Gary Conway is 87. Actor John Schuck is 83. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 82. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 81. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 76. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 75. Actor Michael Beck is 74. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 71. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 64. Rock singer Tim Booth is 63. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 62. Country singer Clint Black is 61. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 60. Actor Gabrielle Anwar is 53. Actor Rob Corddry is 52. Singer David Garza is 52. Actor Michael Goorjian is 52. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 51. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 50. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 48. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 48. Rapper Cam’ron is 47. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 46. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 39. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 38. Actor Charlie Barnett is 35. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 35. Actor Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
