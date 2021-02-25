Today is Thursday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2021. There are 309 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 25, 1986, President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.
Also on this date:
In 1793, President George Washington held the first Cabinet meeting on record at his Mount Vernon home; attending were Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph.
In 1901, United States Steel Corp. was incorporated by J.P. Morgan.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Philander Chase Knox.
In 1919, Oregon became the first state to tax gasoline, at one cent per gallon.
In 1950, “Your Show of Shows,” starring Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner and Howard Morris, debuted on NBC-TV.
Fun fact
The two oldest cats ever recorded, Creme Puff (38 years) and Grandpa Rex Allen (34 years), were both owned by the same man. Owner Jake Perry believed the key to their longevity to be a diet of dry cat food plus broccoli, eggs, turkey bacon, coffee with cream and red wine.
Record setters
Victor Vescovo snagged the world record in 2019 for being the only person to both climb to the highest point on Earth and reach by vessel the deepest point on Earth.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Fathom:” verb; (FA-thum). Definition: To make a searching exploratory investigation: probe, to take soundings, to measure by a sounding line or to penetrate and come to understand.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ann McCrea is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay is 84. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle is 79. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 72. Humorist Jack Handey is 72. Movie director Neil Jordan is 71. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 68. Rock musician Dennis Diken (the Smithereens) is 64. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof is 55. Actor Lesley Boone is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 48. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 48. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones is 45. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 43. Actor Justin Berfield is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 35. Actor Jameela Jamil is 35. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.