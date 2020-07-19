Today is Sunday, July 19, the 201st day of 2020. There are 165 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 19, 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”
Also on this date:
In 1812, during the War of 1812, the First Battle of Sackets Harbor in Lake Ontario resulted in an American victory as U.S. naval forces repelled a British attack.
In 1943, Allied air forces raided Rome during World War II, the same day Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met in Feltre in northern Italy.
In 1944, the Democratic national convention convened in Chicago with the nomination of President Franklin D. Roosevelt considered a certainty.
In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.
Fun fact
There’s a foaming ingredient in toothpaste that blocks your ability to taste sweetness, which if you drink orange juice shortly after you only taste the acidity and bitterness of the fruit.
Just for laughs
Why is Cinderella bad at soccer?
Because she runs away from the ball.
Trending words
“Tutelage:” noun; (TOO-tuh-lij). Definition 1: Instruction especially of an individual, a guiding influence, the state of being under a guardian or tutor, or an act or process of serving as guardian or protector. Definition 2: Guardianship hegemony over a foreign territory: trusteeship.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Helen Gallagher is 94. Country singer Sue Thompson is 94. Singer Vikki Carr is 80. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 80. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 76. Actor George Dzundza is 75. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 74. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 74. Rock musician Brian May is 73. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 73. Actress Beverly Archer is 72. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 69. Actor Peter Barton is 64. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 60. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 60. Actor Campbell Scott is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards is 58. Country singer Kelly Shiver is 57. Actress Clea Lewis is 55. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 55. Country musician Jeremy Patterson is 50. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 49. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 49. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 46. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 44. Actress Erin Cummings is 43. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 42. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 40. Actor Jared Padalecki is 38. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 36. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 34. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 30.
