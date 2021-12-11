Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
Also on this date:
In 1910, French inventor Georges Claude publicly displayed his first neon lamp, consisting of two 38-foot-long tubes, at the Paris Expo.
In 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.
In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.
In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “superfund” to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, premiered on CBS.
In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.
Fun fact
A cow will chew about 50 times in a minute, making their jaws move about 40,000 times a day.
They eat what?!
A cotton candy burrito is a hybrid dessert made up of ice cream, cotton candy and toppings. Then, the ice cream is covered in various ice cream toppings like cereal, candy, sprinkles and served in Las Vegas.
Trending words
“Meta:” adjective. Definition: showing or suggesting an explicit awareness of itself or oneself as a member of its category: cleverly self-referential.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 91. Actor Rita Moreno is 90. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 81. Actor Donna Mills is 81. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 80. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 78. Singer Brenda Lee is 77. Actor Lynda Day George is 77. Music producer Tony Brown is 75. Actor Teri Garr is 74. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 70. Actor Bess Armstrong is 68. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 67. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 63. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 60. Actor Ben Browder is 59. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 57. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 57. Actor Gary Dourdan is 55. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 54. Actor Max Martini is 52. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 48. Actor Rider Strong is 42. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 37. Actor Karla Souza is 35. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.